By EUOBSERVER

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi told MEPs on Monday that he will soon further clarify his role in the secretive 'Group of Thirty' banking group. "The ECB will respond to the decision of the European Ombudsman in the coming days. As always in the past, the answer will be public," he said. The ombudsman recommended Draghi leave the group, following concerns of his independence as ECB president.