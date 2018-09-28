By EUOBSERVER

Sweden's acting prime minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday, 204 votes to 142, in the wake of September's election. The opposition centre-right alliance, led by Ulf Kristersson, is now expected to try to form a new government, but would depend on the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), something Kristersson has ruled out. "We will not allow SD .... to control the political orientation," he told STV.