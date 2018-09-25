By EUOBSERVER

The secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned in New York on Tuesday that the world was suffering "a bad case of 'trust deficit disorder'". In his annual address to the UN, Guterres said "polarisation is on the rise and populism is on the march" and pointed to Europe, adding "without strong multilateral frameworks for European-wide cooperation and problem-solving, the result was a grievous world war."