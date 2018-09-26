Wednesday

26th Sep 2018

Ticker

EU to have coordinated plan on AI by December

By

The European Commission and EU member states will produce a coordinated European plan on artificial intelligence by December this year, a commission source told journalists Wednesday on condition of anonymity. The official noted that several member states were still working on their own national strategies. "To some extent, this whole process will be a living process, [it] will have to be updated as more national strategies come online," he admitted.

