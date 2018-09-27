By EUOBSERVER

The leader of French president Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party, Christophe Castaner, set the tone for the upcoming European Parliament 2019 election campaign, calling Italy's Matteo Salvini and Hungary's Viktor Orban the "pyromaniacs of Europe". "We are talking about people whose only program is to say 'no'", he said in Paris on Wednesday, while encouraging people to sign up online before 15 November to be candidates.