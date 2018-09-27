By EUOBSERVER

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan started a three-day state visit to Germany on Thursday, aimed at easing tensions with his "German friends". In an opinion piece in the daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Erdogan called for Germany and Turkey to "turn over a new page" in their relations. "The rise of right-wing radicalism and institutional racism are today the greatest dangers to the liberal-democratic order of the EU", he wrote.