By EUOBSERVER

When Turkish president Erdogan lands (after a day's delay) in Berlin on Friday, he will face a big challenge in softening a hostile German mood, after he accused German politicians of behaving like Nazis, and his jailing of German citizens in Turkey. Berlin's mayor Michael Mueller joined a growing list of people boycotting the official dinner on Friday while a "Not Welcome" demonstration against Erdogan is planned on Potsdamer Platz.