By EUOBSERVER

Macedonia's conservative president has urged people to boycott a referendum, on Sunday, on a name deal with Greece, that would unlock the country's EU and Nato bids. He called the vote a "violation of sovereignty" and "historical suicide" in his UN speech Thursday. He spoke as Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who also opposes EU and Nato expansion, prepares to meet Bosnian Serb and Serb leaders in Russia in early October.