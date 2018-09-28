Ticker
Belgium drops fee for checks of journalists at EU summits
By EUOBSERVER
Journalists covering future EU summits will not be required to pay a proposed €50 fee for Belgian security screenings. According to the International Press Association (API-IPA) and Belgian journalist unions, the Belgian authorities agreed to review the fee and signalled an exemption for journalists to the law passed in February 2018 which proposed the fee. "This is great news," said API-IPA president Tom Weingaertner.