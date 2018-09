By EUOBSERVER

Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator, on Friday ruled himself out from becoming the next European Commission president. Barnier announced he would not run to be the European People's Party's 'Spitzenkandidat'. In a tweet, Barnier said "It is my duty and responsibility to continue the Brexit negotiations right to the end." The UK is scheduled to leave the EU next year - a month before the European Parliament elections.