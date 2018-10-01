By EUOBSERVER

Neither the British parliament nor the European Union will accept UK prime minister Theresa May's Brexit plan, 'hard-Brexit' supporting MP Jacob Rees-Mogg told supporters at the British Conservative party's annual conference in Birmingham on Sunday. A second referendum will also not happen, he predicted - adding that a 'people's vote' was a call by "the elite" to make the electorate "change our minds" after the 2016 Brexit result.