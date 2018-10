By EUOBSERVER

Ten years after Greece was hit by financial crisis, the country still has the highest unemployment rate in the European Union, at 19.1 percent in June 2018, according to figures from Eurostat. Spain had the second-highest unemployment level, 15.2 percent, followed by Italy at 9.7 percent. The lowest unemployment rates in August 2018 were recorded in the Czech Republic (2.5 percent), Germany and Poland (both 3.4 percent).