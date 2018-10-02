By EUOBSERVER

Around 180,000 protesters marched in Barcelona on Monday to mark the anniversary of Catalonia's independence vote. A majority of voters backed independence in the referendum on 1 October 2017. When its separatist government then declared independence on 27 October Spain's constitutional court deemed the referendum illegal, and Madrid imposed direct rule. Leaders of the independence movement are still in jail and its leader, Carles Puigdemont, in exile.