By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's financial crisis in 2008 was partly prompted by UK prime minister Gordon Brown and chancellor Alistair Darling, according to a new study by a professor at the University of Iceland, Hannes Holmsteinn Gissurarson. He concludes that decisions by the British government during the crisis were "politically motivated" and meant to divert attention from the rescue of big Scottish banks and show Scottish voters the risks of independence.