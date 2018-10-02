Tuesday

2nd Oct 2018

Merkel and Macron world's most popular leaders

By

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron are the world's most popular leaders, according to a PEW study among 26,000 people in 25 countries. Overall confidence in Merkel (52 percent) and Macron (46 percent) were highest in the northern European nations surveyed with less stellar ratings in eastern and southern Europe, while European attitudes toward US president Donald Trump were strikingly negative, it concluded.

EU warns Italian populists on Greek-type crisis

The EU commission president urged Rome to rethink its budget plans to avoid a Greek-style euro crisis. Meanwhile, Italy's finance minister tried to calm his colleagues in Luxembourg.

Brussels deflating children's balloons

Well-meaning intentions on reducing plastic waste in our seas and oceans risks leading to job losses and depriving millions of European children of joy and celebration - without tangible environmental gain.

