By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron are the world's most popular leaders, according to a PEW study among 26,000 people in 25 countries. Overall confidence in Merkel (52 percent) and Macron (46 percent) were highest in the northern European nations surveyed with less stellar ratings in eastern and southern Europe, while European attitudes toward US president Donald Trump were strikingly negative, it concluded.