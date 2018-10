By EUOBSERVER

Denmark's centre-right government aims to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and of hybrid cars from 2035, prime minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen told the parliament, Folketinget, on Tuesday. "This will mean that in 2030 there will be more than one million hybrid, electric or equivalent green cars in Denmark," he said. A concrete legal proposal will be presented to parliament next week.