Ticker
Morocco rejects hosting EU asylum centres
By EUOBSERVER
Morocco's foreign minister Nasser Bourita has categorically rejected that his country will host EU asylum centres. "Morocco is generally against all kinds of centres. This is part of our migration policy and a national sovereign position," he told German newspaper Die Welt. He said asylum centres were counterproductive and that payments would not change Morocco's attitude. Bourita also criticised the EU for making the migration problem bigger than in reality.