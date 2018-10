By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's sister party in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU) is polled to lose its absolute majority and receive only about 35 percent in elections on 14 October, according to Reuters. The Greens stand to win 16 percent and the right-wing AfD 12-13 percent. Losing the majority would weaken CSU leader Horst Seehofer, who serves as Merkel's interior minister.