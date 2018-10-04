Ticker
Ireland to investigate Facebook for breaching EU data rules
By EUOBSERVER
Ireland's data protection authority announced on Wednesday an investigation into whether Facebook had "appropriate technical and organisational measures" in place to protect its users' personal data. The move follows a security breach announced last week that affected 50 million accounts, of which five million belong to EU users. Companies can be fined up to four per cent of total worldwide annual sales for breaching the EU's new GDPR data rules.