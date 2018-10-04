Ticker
US opens criminal probe into Danish money laundering scandal
By EUOBSERVER
US authorities have opened a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, Denmark's largest lender, after revelations its Estonian branch handled €200bn of suspicious and mostly Russian money. The bank's shares fell a further 3% on the news, amid speculation that a US fine could run into billions of dollars. The bank "received requests for information from the US Department of Justice in connection with a criminal investigation" Danske Bank said.