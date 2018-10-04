Thursday

4th Oct 2018

Nato, EU decry Russian attack on chemical weapons watchdog

"Russia must stop its reckless pattern of behaviour, including the use of force against its neighbours, attempted interference in election processes, and widespread disinformation campaigns," Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday following revelations, by Dutch and British intelligence, that Russian spies had plotted a cyber attack against the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons in The Hague. "We deplore such actions," top EU officials said in a joint statement.

