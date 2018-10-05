By EUOBSERVER

The Romanian government is victimising gay people in order to distract from corruption allegations in a referendum, on Sunday, that would constitutionally define marriage as being between men and women only, rights groups have said. "The idea is to distract public attention from corruption allegations, and they're doing it at the expense of the LGBT community," Teodora Ion-Rotaru from Accept, an NGO said. The vote was fuelling homophobia, NGOs said.