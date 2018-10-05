By EUOBSERVER

MEPs' expense allowances, worth €4,416 a month, should be open to public scrutiny, according to a new motion to be introduced in the European Parliament (EP) by two Dutch deputies, liberal Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy and socialist Dennis de Jong. "This is public spending and so it should be publicly accounted for," Gerbrandy said. The EP previously voted down the idea. The EU court blocked journalists from greater information on the issue.