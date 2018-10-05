By EUOBSERVER

A 61-year old businessman, Andreas Ritzenhoff, and a 26-year old student, Jan-Philipp Knoop, will try to take over leadership of chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party when it holds its congress in December. The outsiders have little chance to unseat her, but started a debate that could see more serious challengers emerge, analysts told German press. "I'm worried about what's going on in Germany, Europe and the western world," Ritzenhoff said.