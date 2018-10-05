By EUOBSERVER

Germany's slow pace in deciding on French proposals to create a separate EU budget for eurozone sates and to forcefully tax US tech giants like Apple and Google was helping anti-EU parties gain traction in Europe, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "Not making any decisions is nourishing populism," he said, adding that no eurozone budget would mean "no eurozone at all some day".