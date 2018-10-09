By EUOBSERVER

Limiting global warming to 1.5C would require "unprecedented" changes in society, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said on Monday in a special report ahead of the Katowice climate change conference in Poland in December, where governments meet to review the Paris Agreement on tackling climate change. "The next few years are probably the most important in our history," said Debra Roberts, co-chair of IPCC Working Group II.