By EUOBSERVER

The European parliament elections in May will see "the emergence of a Europe of nations," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen declared, after meeting her Italian counterpart, Matteo Salvini, in Rome on Monday. She also downplayed the role of Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon in the campaign, saying "Bannon is not European. He is American". His movement would offer studies, surveys and analysis for the campaign, she added.