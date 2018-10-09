By EUOBSERVER

Italian and EU officials are attempting to diffuse tension between Rome and Brussels, as Italy's populist government aims to boost spending - risking breaching EU rules. On Tuesday Jean-Claude Juncker met Italy's president of the chamber of deputies, Roberto Fico. A commission spokesperson said "it was a moment to cool down the temperature." Juncker told Fico it was up to Italy to find measures that adhere to agreed budgetary targets.