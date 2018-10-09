Ticker
DUP chief rules out regulatory checks within UK after Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
The leader of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist party, Arlene Foster, in Brussels on Tuesday restated her absolute opposition to checks between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK - ruling out any regulatory differentiation. Foster, the informal coalition ally of British prime minister Theresa May, met EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Brexit talks have entered their last phase with the unresolved Irish border issue blocking the withdrawal agreement.