Non-governmental organisations saving migrants in the Mediterranean Sea, Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian film director jailed for 20 years by a Russian court following the annexation of Crimea, and Nasser Zefzafi, a jailed Moroccan political activist leading protests in the Rif were shortlisted for the European Parliament's 2018 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Tuesday. The parliament's president and political group leaders will select the final laureate on 25 October.