By EUOBSERVER

Dutch European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans wants to become the Party of European Socialists' candidate to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the commission. His candidacy was reported by Dutch media on Tuesday, as well as by Politico, which published a letter from the German Social Democrats supporting Timmermans' candidacy. Timmermans is currently Juncker's right-hand man, and in charge of rule of law issues.