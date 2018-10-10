Ticker
Poland warns it may make coal an EU election issue
By EUOBSERVER
Poland has added heavy coal use to the list of issues, including rule of law and migration, set to divide a new hard-right axis from the EU mainstream after next year's European Parliament elections. "The emergence of people [a hard-right grouping] who will have a different view on ... environmental protection could change EU approach to energy policy," Grzegorz Tobiszowski, Poland's deputy energy minister, told the Bloomberg news agency.