By EUOBSERVER

Greece's right-wing defence minister Panos Kammenos has proposed the United States increase bilateral security cooperation with Greece, by establishing three more permanent US bases in the country. "It is very important for Greece that the United States deploy military assets in Greece on a more permanent basis not only in Souda Bay but also in Larissa, in Volos, in Alexandroupoli," he told US defence secretary Jim Mattis in Pentagon.