Thursday

11th Oct 2018

Ticker

Mass raids at Belgian football clubs over money-laundering

By

Just three months after Belgium finished the World Cup tournament in Russia as the world's third best team, a massive corruption scandal including hiding commissions on transfers from tax authorities has shaken Belgian football. On Wednesday clubs in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia were searched, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor's office. Operations outside Belgium were coordinated by Eurojust, the European Union's Judicial Cooperation Unit.

Brexit deal 'within reach' says Barnier

Michel Barnier said the UK and the EU can close the withdrawal deal next week - if British prime minister Theresa May agrees to keep Northern Ireland in the customs union.

Exclusive

Despite pledge, Katainen met lobbyists without taking notes

Finland's EU commissioner, Jyrki Katainen told EUobserver in February his cabinet members "always" takes notes when he meets lobbyists. They did not on at least seven occasions, when talking about artificial intelligence.

EU passport sales create 'proud Maltese citizens'

Malta says its 'Golden Visas' scheme attracts families that want to become "proud Maltese citizens". Meanwhile the sales to Russian nationals, and others, have generated over €700m in revenue.

