Ticker
US spies tipped-off Greece on Russian plot over Macedonia
By EUOBSERVER
US intelligence intercepts of the emails, texts, and phone calls of Ivan Savvidis, a Greek-Russian billionaire in Greece exposed Russian plans to pay protesters and football hooligans earlier this year to stir trouble on the Macedonia name deal, the New York Times reports. Greece expelled two Russian diplomats after the US tip-off in July and complained publicly to Moscow. Russia opposes Macedonia's entry into Nato under its new name.