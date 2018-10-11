By EUOBSERVER

Polish president Andrzej Duda has nominated 27 new Supreme Court judges, on top of a previous 11, despite EU objections that the Polish government's judicial purge amounted to political interference. The government says former judges were opposition stooges, but their forced early retirements "ostentatiously ignore" the court's own ruling on the illegality of the move, creating lawlessness in Poland, Michal Laskowski, the Supreme Court spokesman said.