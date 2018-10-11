By EUOBSERVER

Ludmila Kozlowska, a Ukrainian activist barred by Poland from entering the EU on security grounds, is under investigation by Ukrainian security services, the SBU, for treason in a case that could lead to 15 years' prison, Ukrainian website Stopcor.org has said, citing SBU documents. Belgium, France, Germany, and the UK ignored Poland on Kozlowska, saying the Polish government had banned her because her Polish husband was a government critic.