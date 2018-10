By EUOBSERVER

Andrei Kozlov, a senior Russian Central Bank official shot dead in 2006, may have been killed in connection with what later became the Danske Bank money-laundering scandal, according to news website The Daily Beast. Kozlov had gone to Estonia three months earlier to expose illicit Russian money flowing through a Finnish bank, Sampo Bank, which was later bought by Danske Bank, The Daily Beast said, citing US diplomatic cables.