By EUOBSERVER

Norway's supreme court on Thursday ruled that a doctor has the right to refuse medical procedures that are against their conscience. It said a Polish doctor, Katarzyna Jachimowicz, was entitled to compensation of €260,000 because she lost her job in Norway for objecting to fitting intrauterine devices (IUDs). Her lawyer, Haakon Bleken, said the ruling was important "not only for doctors, but for people of faith in all professions".