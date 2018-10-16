By EUOBSERVER

Luxembourg's liberal prime minster Xavier Bettel's three-party coalition government won just enough seats (31 out of 60) to stay in power following Sunday's general elections. The Christian Social People's Party (CSV), led for 19 years by EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, remained the biggest party with 28 percent support but lost two seats in parliament. The Greens won three extra seats and the Pirates entered parliament with two mandates.