By EUOBSERVER

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has signalled her interest in cooperating with former US president Donald Trump's strategist Steve Bannon ahead of European Parliament election in May 2019. Following a meeting on Friday in Paris between the two, the vice-president of Le Pen's National Rally party, Louis Aliot, told French BFM TV station with regard to getting help from Bannon: "We're not going to say no".