By EUOBSERVER

Italy aims to propose, at this week's EU summit, that the European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development should resume lending to smaller Russian businesses, the RFE/RFL news agency reports. Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius called the idea "bad timing" on Monday, but Hungarian minister Peter Szijjarto said there ought to be "normal cooperation between Europe and Russia". The bank sanctions were imposed after Russia annexed Crimea.