Poland and the Czech Republic reject EU plans to create a 10,000-man border force under the control of EU agency Frontex, Polish prime minister Mateusz Moraiwecki said with Czech leader Andrej Babis on Monday. "We worry that more [EU] money for Frontex will mean less money for structural funds, less money for road or railway development," Morawiecki said. EU leaders aim to approve the plan at this week's summit.