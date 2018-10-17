By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker suggested on Tuesday that approving the Italian 2019 draft budget, which foresees the country's deficit rising to 2.4 percent of GDP, would spark a fierce "counter-reaction" from other eurozone governments. European leaders meet Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte in Brussels for a summit on Thursday, but formally it is the commission's task to assess the Italian budget and react within the coming two weeks.

