By EUOBSERVER

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe meeting (ASEM) in Brussels on Thursday to Friday, Tass reported. The 12th ASEM summit will be held at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union in Brussels with 30 European and 21 Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand represented.