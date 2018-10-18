Ticker
Legal text for Brexit relocation EU agencies agreed
By EUOBSERVER
EU diplomats on Wednesday supported on behalf of the member states the political deal struck with the European Parliament about the relocation of the European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency, from London to respectively Paris and Amsterdam. The location of Paris and Amsterdam were already agreed by member states in November 2017, but parliament's legal approval is needed. MEPs will vote on the EMA seat on Thursday.