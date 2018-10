By EUOBSERVER

A case of mad cow disease, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), has been discovered on farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the Scottish government confirmed on Thursday. It is the first case confirmed since 2015. Other cattle on the farm have been traced and isolated, and will be destroyed in line with EU requirements. A massive outbreak throughout the 1990s resulted in a worldwide ban on beef exports from the UK.