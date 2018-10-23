Tuesday

23rd Oct 2018

EU warns of nuclear race as US pulls out of treaty

By

"The world doesn't need a new arms race that'd benefit no one and on the contrary would bring even more instability," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said after US president Donald Trump announced that he was pulling out of the 1987 Reagan-era INF arms control treaty. "Thanks to the INF Treaty, almost three thousand missiles with nuclear and conventional warheads have been removed and verifiably destroyed," Mogherini added.

'Integration' - the missing factor in new EU migration fund

An estimated 80 percent of Syrian refugees in the EU are unemployed - despite this, the integration of asylum seekers and migration remains outside the European Commission's policy objectives in its latest budget proposals for regional development and cohesion policy.

'The kids aren't alt-right'

Steve Bannon's demolition derby is behind the curve of EU politics, writes Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in 't Veld.

Lone Merkel declares Saudi arms ban

Germany has announced a unilateral arms ban on Saudi Arabia over its killing of a journalist, but France, the UK, and the US have not followed suit.

  1. Sacked Polish judges urged to return to work
  2. Italy's budget defence arrived in Brussels
  4. Spain and Sweden not stopping arms sales to Saudi Arabia
  5. Piedmont and Copenhagen named top tourist destinations
  6. Bayer to compensate for carcinogenic weed killer
  7. Poland's PiS party tops local elections
  8. High noon for Italy on EU budget rules

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

  1. Italy's M5S to unveil new EU group in January
  2. Cities are frontrunners in fight for social rights for all
  3. 'Integration' - the missing factor in new EU migration fund
  4. Unelected EU parliament official blocks release of #Metoo papers
  5. 'The kids aren't alt-right'
  6. Lone Merkel declares Saudi arms ban
  7. Dodgy regime lobbying is below the EU's radar
  8. Bannon's The Movement to launch with January summit

