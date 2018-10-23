By EUOBSERVER

"The world doesn't need a new arms race that'd benefit no one and on the contrary would bring even more instability," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said after US president Donald Trump announced that he was pulling out of the 1987 Reagan-era INF arms control treaty. "Thanks to the INF Treaty, almost three thousand missiles with nuclear and conventional warheads have been removed and verifiably destroyed," Mogherini added.