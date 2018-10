By EUOBSERVER

German chemical company Bayer lost a legal dispute over cancer risks in its herbicide glyphosate when a San Francisco appeal court on Monday ruled that a school gardener should be paid $78m in compensation after using Monsanto's weed killer "Roundup" and eventually contracting lymph node cancer at the age of 42. Monsanto has rejected any link between glyphosate and cancer. Bayer and Monsanto merged in 2016.