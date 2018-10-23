By EUOBSERVER

Italy's Piedmont region and Denmark's capital Copenhagen were listed as best places to go in 2019 by Lonely Planet, the worlds largest travel guide book publisher. With 15 Michelin-starred restaurants and an extremely bike-friendly culture, Copenhagen was found the best city to visit. Serbia's Novi Sad and Croatia's Zadar were other European top-10 listed cities. Alpine walking trails, wine and truffles made Piedmont the best region to visit.