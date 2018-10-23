Ticker
Piedmont and Copenhagen named top tourist destinations
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's Piedmont region and Denmark's capital Copenhagen were listed as best places to go in 2019 by Lonely Planet, the worlds largest travel guide book publisher. With 15 Michelin-starred restaurants and an extremely bike-friendly culture, Copenhagen was found the best city to visit. Serbia's Novi Sad and Croatia's Zadar were other European top-10 listed cities. Alpine walking trails, wine and truffles made Piedmont the best region to visit.